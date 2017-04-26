BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Private equity firm Oakley Capital Ltd said Ralf Schremper would join as a partner, effective August, to help build the firm's presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Schremper will join from ProSiebenSat.1 Media, a German media and digital group, where he is chief strategy and investment officer. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results