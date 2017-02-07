BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Oakley Capital's private equity unit said it appointed Arthur Mornington as partner and bolstered its deals team with three new hires.
Mornington most recently was a partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.
The company also named Hayley Whitehead assistant director of the deals team. She joins from Rothschild where she worked in debt advisory.
Lovis von Andrian and Alex Golling were appointed as associates.
Von Andrian most recently worked at European Bank for Reconstruction and Development where he focused on fund investments and deal origination.
Golling joins from Morgan Stanley where she advised corporate and private equity clients on a range of M&A and public transactions in the consumer retail space. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,