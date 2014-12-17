Dec 17 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :
* Disposal of Intergenia Holding GMBH
* Announces Oakley Capital Private Equity II and its
co-owner Bellaxa AG's agreement to dispose of Intergenia Holding
GMBH and its subsidiaries to HEG Co. GMBH ("Host Europe"), for
an enterprise value of 210 million euros
* Transaction is expected to generate a 2.5x gross money
multiple for funds, with an IRR of 36 percent
* OCIL will receive 21 million euros, which will be applied
in pursuance of company's investment policy
* Disposal follows Fund I's agreed divestment of its 13.6
percent stake in Daisy Group Plc ("Daisy") for a gross
consideration of 67 million stg
