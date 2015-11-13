Nov 13 OakNorth Bank, a British lender to small
businesses and entrepreneurs, said Mumbai-based Indiabulls Group
had bought a 40 percent stake in the company for 66 million
pounds ($100 million), boosting its capital base to over 85
million pounds.
Indiabulls, which has interests in real estate development,
financial services and lending, bought the stake through
Indiabulls Housing Finance, India's second-largest
private housing finance company. (bit.ly/1MrQ08w)
"This is a massive vote of confidence in OakNorth, and this
major investment will enable us to accelerate and expand our
ambitious growth plans to take on the major banks' 'computer
says no' approach to small business lending," OakNorth Chief
Executive and co-founder Rishi Khosla said in a statement.
The announcement coincides with a visit to Britain by Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which officials in both countries
have said could yield deals worth billions of dollars.
Shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance closed down 10 percent
at 643.5 Indian rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.
The benchmark index fell 1 percent.
($1 = 0.6571 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)