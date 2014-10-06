Oct 6 Credit investment and private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC appointed Jay Wintrob as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Wintrob previously served as president and chief executive of AIG Life and Retirement, the U.S.-based life and retirement services businesses of American International Group.

In addition, Bruce Karsh, president and a co-founder of Oaktree, will join Howard Marks as co-chairman.

Karsh will continue as chief investment officer and as portfolio manager for its distressed opportunities and value opportunities strategies. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)