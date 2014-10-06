Oct 6 Credit investment and private equity firm
Oaktree Capital Group LLC appointed Jay Wintrob as CEO,
effective Nov. 1.
Wintrob previously served as president and chief executive
of AIG Life and Retirement, the U.S.-based life and retirement
services businesses of American International Group.
In addition, Bruce Karsh, president and a co-founder of
Oaktree, will join Howard Marks as co-chairman.
Karsh will continue as chief investment officer and as
portfolio manager for its distressed opportunities and value
opportunities strategies.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)