By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Feb 6 Private equity firm Oaktree
Capital Group LLC is looking to sell Osmose Holdings Inc, which
makes wood preservation chemicals and also provides services to
railroads and utilities, in a deal that could value the company
at close to $900 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Deutsche Bank AG is advising Oaktree on an
auction for Osmose that is already under way, four people said
this week. They asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public.
A sale would mark a relatively quick exit for Oaktree, which
bought Osmose in May 2012. Financial terms were not disclosed at
that time.
The company has roughly $100 million in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),
according to the people familiar with the matter. Two of them
said the company could be sold for around eight to nine times
its EBITDA.
Another wood protection business is also on the block. Swiss
specialty chemicals maker and life sciences group Lonza
has said it is exploring options for its wood
treatment business, including a sale.
Two people familiar with the matter said Lonza is being
advised by Credit Suisse Group, and the business could
be worth up to $300 million.
Oaktree, Osmose and Lonza could not be immediately reached
for comment. Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse declined to
comment.