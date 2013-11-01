Nov 1 Oaktree Capital Group LLC, the
world's largest distressed debt investor, said on Friday its
adjusted net income rose by 14 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter as its income from performance fees more than doubled.
Oaktree has been taking advantage of buoyant capital markets
to cash out on its credit and private equity assets, generating
performance fees for itself in the form of so-called incentive
income, which allows it to pay out higher dividends.
Adjusted net income rose to $179.6 million in the third
quarter from $157.7 million a year ago as incentive income
increased 106.8 percent to $122.4 million. Thanks to this,
Oaktree said it has seen more profits in the first nine months
of 2013 than in any full calendar year since it was founded in
1995.
Distributable earnings grew to $154.8 million in the third
quarter from $120.4 million a year earlier, resulting in a
dividend of 74 cents per share.
Assets under management grew to $79.8 billion as of the end
of September from $76.4 billion as of the end of June. The
majority of that is in credit, but the firm also has private
equity and real estate assets.