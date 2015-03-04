(In MARCH 3 story corrects borrowing to $900 mln from $753 mln
and hedging details, paragraphs 1,3)
LAGOS, March 3 Nigerian energy company Oando Plc
has prepaid $238 million out of the $900 million it
borrowed to part finance the acquisition of ConocoPhillips'
Nigerian oil and gas business, the company said on
Tuesday.
Oando bought ConocoPhillips's upstream oil and gas business
in Nigeria last July for $1.5 billion, helping it transition
from a marketer of refined petroleum products into one of the
top players in the West African country's oil industry.
Oando said it reset a hedge of 10,615 barrels per day at
$95.35 for the next 18 months and another 1,553 barrels per day
for a further 18 months until January 2019 and realised $234
million by resetting its oil hedge floor price to $65 a barrel,
as crude prices fell.
"Cashing out some value from this hedge will enable us to
reduce our outstanding loans ... saving the company $65 million
in interest payments over the remaining term of the loan
facilities," Pade Durotoye, chief executive of Toronto-listed
Oando Energy, said in a statement.
Oando said $188 million would be used to reduce the $415
million reserve base lending facility, an initial 5.5-year loan
it took last year with an interest rate of Libor plus 8.5
percent.
Shares in Lagos-listed parent Oando, which has just
concluded a 48.7 billion naira rights issue, rose slightly to 14
naira on Tuesday.
Oando plans to increase its oil production capacity to
100,000 barrels per day over a five-year period, up from 42,500
bpd after buying ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)