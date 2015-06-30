(Adds details)
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's Oando has
agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in its downstream business to
Vitol and Helios Investment Partners for $276
million, the energy company said on Tuesday.
Oando, which is shifting away from being a marketer of
refined petroleum products into an oil and gas explorer,
completed the acquisition of ConocoPhillips's upstream
oil and gas business in Nigeria last year.
Its downstream business, with a market share of 12 percent
in Nigeria, will be set up as an independent entity, but will
retain the Oando brand, the company said in a statement. The
consortium will acquire 51 percent of the voting rights.
Oando's downstream assets include more than 400 petrol
stations in Nigeria and an interest in a bulk distribution
company in Ghana, it said. Oando also has listings in Toronto
and Johannesburg.
Soros-backed Helios has already partnered with Vitol to
distribute Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in 16 African
countries and is confident the new deal will capitalise on the
3-5 percent annual growth in Nigerian demand for oil products.
Nigeria exports nearly 2 million barrels per day of oil but
imports the bulk of its refined products because its refining
capacity is unable to meet its daily fuel consumption of 40
million litres.
Vitol has bought downstream assets such as storage and
refineries in Europe, most recently in conjunction with Carlyle
Group in the Varo Energy venture.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Simon Falush in London;
editing by David Clarke)