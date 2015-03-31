SAO PAULO, March 31 Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection for nine of its units on Tuesday as the heavily indebted Brazilian engineering conglomerate struggles with an economic slowdown, government austerity, a slumping currency and corruption allegations.

Under terms of the petition, which OAS filed in a São Paulo state court, the company sought creditor protection for Construtora OAS SA, OAS SA, OAS Imóveis SA, SPE Gestão e Exploração de Arenas Multiuso, OAS Empreendimentos SA, OAS Infraestrutura SA, OAS Investments Ltd, OAS Investments GmbH e OAS Finance Ltd.

