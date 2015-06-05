By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, June 5
SAO PAULO, June 5 A Brazilian court is expected
to approve a debtor-in-possession loan to engineering firm OAS
SA, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, as early as next
week, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The judge overseeing the bankruptcy process could free up
the so-called DIP loan of 800 million reais ($252 million) after
court-appointed administrator Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC said
OAS is ready to obtain the financing, the first source said.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management is extending
the loan to OAS, which will set aside a 24.4 percent
stake in infrastructure company Invepar as collateral, said both
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The DIP loan, a lending facility that creditors extend to
distressed companies during their judicial recovery process, was
announced in May.
A spokeswoman for OAS declined to comment. Efforts to reach
both Alvarez & Marsal and the judge in charge of the process
were unsuccessful.
OAS has struggled to tap capital markets in the wake of
accusations it was among the companies that participated in a
corruption scheme at state-run oil producer and key client
Petroleo Brasileiro SA. OAS has denied any
wrongdoing.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in a São Paulo
court in March to facilitate the restructuring of 8 billion
reais in debt owed by nine subsidiaries.
The first source said the judge is expected to endorse the
loan, although he noted that some creditors could ask for the
financing to be rejected. OAS has until June 22 to present a
restructuring plan, which also needs to be approved by the
court.
The loan should help OAS fund several projects, ensuring the
necessary cash flow to pay for operations and avert massive
dismissals during the bankruptcy proceedings.
The conglomerate has sought bankruptcy protection for
Construtora OAS SA, OAS SA, OAS Imóveis SA, SPE Gestão e
Exploração de Arenas Multiuso, OAS Empreendimentos SA, OAS
Infraestrutura SA, OAS Investments Ltd, OAS Investments GmbH e
OAS Finance Ltd. The last three units are issuers of several
foreign currency-denominated bonds.
Brookfield, one of Canada's largest money management firms,
is negotiating the purchase of the Invepar stake from OAS, for
which it could pay between 1.7 and 2.2 billion reais ($535
million to $692 million), the first source said.
Brookfield secured the right to top any bid from rivals
interested in the Invepar stake, namely local buyout firm GP
Investments Ltd and France's Vinci SA, the sources
said.
($1 = 3.18 reais)
(Editing by Paul Simao)