SAO PAULO Jan 28 A Brazilian bankruptcy court
upheld a restructuring plan for embattled engineering
conglomerate Grupo OAS, paving the way for a slew of
asset sales aimed at helping pay over 8 billion reais ($2
billion) in liabilities.
In a Thursday statement, the São Paulo-based group said that
bankruptcy judge Daniel Carnio Costa gave his approval to the
plan, which had previously been voted by an assembly of
creditors in December. Under the plan, creditors will take an 80
percent loss on their debt and accept repayment for as many as
25 years.
OAS now has five business days to publish terms of an
auction to sell a 24.4 percent stake in infrastructure company
Invepar, the statement said. The Invepar sale, whose minimum
auction price creditors set at 1.35 billion reais, is expected
next month, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc
securing the right to top bids from any other interested party.
Carnio's approval of the plan, which was presented in June
to creditors and the court overseeing OAS's bankruptcy
proceedings, means that the engineering group will remain
operational, keep as many as 100,000 jobs and stay current with
suppliers.
Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection in March to
facilitate the debt restructuring. The filing came after Grupo
OAS struggled with the impact of a corruption probe at
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
and other state companies - the scandal undercut access to
financing and halted potential government contracts.
Creditors also approved in December the sale of Grupo OAS's
interests in a waste management firm and a rig building unit
which may fetch 475 million reais for OAS.
($1 = 4.0540 Brazilian reais)
