Oct 6 Wall Street banks have cut Oasis Petroleum
Inc's credit line by roughly $170 million, the largest
reported reduction this autumn of an oil producer's access to
debt markets in the wake of plunging crude prices.
The company, which operates solely in North Dakota's Bakken
shale formation, said on Tuesday that its lenders cut its
borrowing base by 10 percent to $1.52 billion.
Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller
oil and gas companies, with fall negotiations typically
occurring in October. Oasis said its next review will be in
April 2016.
Halcon Resources Corp, a smaller North Dakota
producer with a much-larger debt load, had its borrowing base
cut by only $50 million last month, though its revolving credit
line is capped now at $850 million.
Some oil producers have actually seen their borrowing bases
increased, part of Wall Street's way of betting on what are
expected to be strong players if and when oil prices
recover.
Oasis has only about $155 million drawn on its loan revolver
so far, giving it a still-sizeable cushion in the price
downturn. Like many independent oil producers, Oasis has used
the value of oil in the ground it holds through leases as
collateral for loans.
Oasis is trying to sell a stake in its saltwater disposal
business, a deal that analysts expect could infuse the company
with more than $100 million in cash.
