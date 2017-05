WILLISTON, N.D. May 6 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on operations.

The company reported a net loss of $18 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $170 million, or $1.70 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 18 percent to 50,446 barrels of oil equivalent per day.