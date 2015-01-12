WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 12 North Dakota oil
producer Oasis Petroleum is "happy to have" hedge fund
SPO Partners & Co as its largest shareholder, Chief Executive
Tommy Nusz said in an interview on Monday.
SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in the company
since December, with more than 2 million shares alone bought
late last week. The transactions gave SPO an 11.9 percent stake
in Oasis.
"We've got a good relationship with them and we're happy to
have them as a shareholder," Nusz told Reuters.
SPO and Oasis have not had a discussion about any possible
company transaction, Nusz said.
An SPO representative was not available to comment.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)