By Ernest Scheyder
Nov 3 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum
Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday as it successfully slashed costs to offset plunging
crude prices.
Bucking the industry trend to hunker down, Oasis also
boosted its production forecast for the year and locked in
hedges for 2017, steps that signal the Houston-based company's
confidence it can weather the low-price storm.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of
$27.1 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $121.6
million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, including a gain from oil hedges,
Oasis earned 9 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 6 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oasis slashed its capital budget by 54 percent from the
second quarter to $78 million, sharply curtailing spending on
its exploration projects as well as its wastewater disposal
division, which the company is marketing to potential
investors.
Production rose 10 percent in the quarter to 50,546 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
For the year, Oasis now expects to produce 49,700 to 50,100
boe/d, up from a previous estimate of 49,000 to 50,000 boe/d.
Oasis also hedged 4,000 boe/d of production for 2017 at
$53.62 per barrel, in line with Wall Street's expectations on
where oil prices should be that year. <0#CLCAL:>
OPERATIONS & LIQUIDITY
Oasis, which only operates in North Dakota's Bakken shale,
said it plans to continue to operate three drilling rigs for the
foreseeable future, though it likely will continue to expand its
backlog of drilled-but-uncompleted wells from the current 87 due
to cold winter weather.
Oasis and other oil producers received a lifeline last month
from regulators who approved a plan to extend the time required
to bring a well online.
The change will let the industry preserve cash. Oasis had
$1.34 billion left to draw on its $1.53 billion credit line as
of Sept. 30.
The company received permission from its bondholders last
month to make changes that restrict its ability to take on
second-lien debt, a step that maintain its access to that line
of credit.
An Oasis well blew out last month and for nearly three days
leaked more than 70,000 gallons of oil.
Shares of Oasis rose 2 percent to $12.39 per share in
after-hours trading. As of Tuesday's close, the stock had lost
27 percent of its value so far this year.
