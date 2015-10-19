(Adds information from location of well blowout)
By Ernest Scheyder
WHITE EARTH, N.D. Oct 19 A North Dakota oil
well owned by Oasis Petroleum Inc blew out over the
weekend and has yet to be capped, leaking more than 67,000
gallons of crude so far and endangering a tributary of the
Missouri River, state officials said.
The cause of the blowout remains unknown, though state
officials surmise it may have been caused by hydraulic
fracturing of a nearby well in a situation referred to in the
industry as "communication" between wells.
Thick gray smoke rose from the Helling Trust 11-15H well
site on Monday afternoon as dozens of tractor-trailers hauled in
vacuum trucks and other cleanup equipment. Oasis is trying to
cap the well by pumping in a thick mixture of mud and clay,
state officials said.
The blowout happened at 11 p.m. local time on Saturday. The
company worked all weekend to regain control of the well,
including flying in staff from its Houston headquarters, but so
far efforts have been unsuccessful, according to state and local
officials.
The well is about 15 miles south of White Earth, North
Dakota, in Mountrail County, one of the more-prolific
oil-producing regions in the state.
Unlike most blowouts, this one did not produce a geyser of
crude but a smaller burst roughly 5 feet (1.52 m) in height that
sprayed oil onto the well pad. Some of the oil pooled onto the
pad and some was carried by a light wind to the White Earth
River, a tributary of the Missouri River, roughly 850 feet (260
m) down a nearby cliff.
"This is not your typical blowout," said Bill Suess of the
state's Department of Health.
A light sheen of oil was spotted on the nearby river, and a
Reuters reporter counted at least 16 absorbent booms that had
been installed in an attempt to keep the oil from moving
downstream.
Roughly 84,000 gallons of saltwater, or brine, also leaked
from the well, state officials said. Crude oil extracted from
the state's Bakken shale formation typically contains high
concentrations of brine that must be separated.
The well, more than 4 miles (6.4 km) long, has produced
nearly 10 million gallons of oil since coming online in 2011,
according to state records.
Oasis said it was working "to ensure that safe and thorough
remediation efforts are completed in a timely fashion."
The company has hired a Superior Energy Services to
assist in capping the well.
In 2011 an Oasis well blowout in the state killed two
contractors.
