(Adds details on well's plugging)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 20 Oasis Petroleum Inc
said on Tuesday it successfully killed a North Dakota
well that had leaked oil, saltwater and natural gas since a
blowout last weekend.
Oasis crews pumped more than 33,000 gallons of a bentonite
clay and water mixture down the well and plugged it. The well is
now permanently shuttered.
More than 67,000 gallons of oil had leaked from the well. In
response to the spill, law enforcement and federal regulators
closed several roads on Monday evening around the site due to
concerns about the effects of leaking gas.
Pumps again began injecting the clay and water mixture into
the well, located near a tributary of the Missouri River, at
about 8 a.m. local time (1300 GMT). Crews had halted operations
overnight out of safety concerns.
The well is located about 15 miles south of White Earth, in
Mountrail County, one of the more prolific oil-producing regions
in North Dakota.
The Houston-based company was first notified that the well
had blown out late on Saturday night when a driver passing the
site heard a loud noise and called the company's public
emergency response phone line.
Shares of Oasis were up 2.3 percent on Tuesday after earlier
rising more than 6 percent in line with the broader markets and
a jump in crude oil prices.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse and Dan
Grebler)