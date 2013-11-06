By Ernest Scheyder
Nov 6 Oasis Petroleum Inc, which drills
for oil in North Dakota's Bakken shale field, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped
largely by new wells and a rise in production.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $54.5
million, or 59 cents per share, compared with $18.3 million, or
20 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding a loss on hedging for crude oil and natural gas
prices and other one-time items, Oasis earned 80 cents per
share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 75 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 65 percent to $305.49 million. Analysts
expected revenue of $287.9 million.
Production rose 10 percent to 33,064 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d). Oasis completed 28 net operated
wells during the quarter, with 253 net operated wells at the end
of the quarter. The company said it cut its well completion cost
to $8 million, below the industry average.
In September, Oasis bought roughly 161,000 net acres of
leases in North Dakota from Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
and three other buyers for a total of $1.52 billion, boosting
its production by nearly 33 percent.
Shares of Houston-based Oasis rose 1.2 percent to $53.16 in
after-hours trading. The stock has gained 65 percent so far this
year.