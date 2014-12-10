Dec 10 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Preliminary result of Oasmia's rights issue
* Certain larger shareholders in Oasmia, including Alceco
International S.A. and Nexttobe AB, have since prior to the
announcement of the rights issue committed to subscribe for
their respective pro rata shares of the rights issue,
corresponding to, in aggregate, approximately SEK 109 million or
approximately 62.0 percent of the total rights issue proceeds.
* During the subscription period, additional shareholders
have subscribed for shares at an aggregate amount of
approximately SEK 59 million, corresponding to approximately
33.3 percent of the total rights issue proceeds, by the exercise
of preferential rights.
* Additionally, applications for subscription without the
exercise of preferential rights have been received,
corresponding to in aggregate approximately SEK 6 million,
representing approximately 3.6 percent of the total rights issue
proceeds.
* The remaining part of the rights issue, amounting to
approximately SEK 2 million or approximately 1.1 percent of the
total rights issue proceeds, will be allotted to those who have
committed to subscribe for any remaining part of
the rights issue which has not been subscribed for with or
without the exercise of preferential rights
