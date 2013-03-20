BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
March 20 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would buy Obagi Medical Products Inc for about $344 million to boost its dermatology and aesthetics portfolio.
The deal, at $19.75 per share in cash, is at a 28 percent premium to Obagi's Tuesday closing price.
Obagi's board has unanimously approved the deal, Valeant said in a statement.
* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results