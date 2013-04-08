* Rival bidder Valeant raised its offer last week
* Obagi shares fall 6 pct in premarket trading
April 8 Germany's Merz Pharma Group withdrew its
offer for U.S. cosmetic products maker Obagi Medical Products
Inc, after rival bidder Canada's Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc raised its offer last
week.
Merz offered $22 per share on April 2. However, Valeant
raised its bid the next day to $24 from its original offer of
$19.75 in March.
Obagi shares were down 6 percent at $23.99 in premarket
trading on Monday. The shares, which closed at $25.42 on Friday,
had jumped above Valeant's higher offer in anticipation of a
bidding war.
"Merz is a disciplined buyer and at this level the economics
of such a transaction do not meet our requirements," Merz CEO
Philip Burchard said in a statement.
Obagi makes skincare products to treat signs of aging, acne
and sun damage, while Merz makes prescription and
over-the-counter treatments for neurological and metabolic
disorders and dermatology.
The market for cosmetics products was hit by hard times
during the recession as consumers cut back on discretionary
spending, but physicians are seeing patients return as the
economy stabilizes, spurring multiple deals in the sector.
Valeant, Canada's largest publicly traded drugmaker, has
been building up its dermatology and aesthetics portfolio in the
United States over the past year.
It acquired Medicis Pharmaceuticals in December, adding
Botox competitor Dysport and other skincare drugs to its
line-up.
Allergan Inc, the maker of anti-wrinkle drug Botox,
acquired privately held SkinMedica for its topical skincare
products in November.