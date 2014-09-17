UPDATE 1-Oil edges up after six days of straight losses
* Refining margins benefit from cheaper crude (Adds comment, refining margins, updates prices)
OBAMA ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS HAVE BEGUN DISCUSSING HOW TO DEAL WITH POTENTIAL CHALLENGES TO U.S. OIL EXPORT BAN-TWO SOURCES
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A Canadian court on Monday upheld a decision to grant lenders priority over environmental clean-up costs in oil-and-gas bankruptcies, raising chances more disused wells from defunct companies could become a government responsibility.