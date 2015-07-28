ADDIS ABABA, July 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday that Ethiopia "cannot unleash the full potential
of its people" if it jails journalists and restricts legitimate
opposition groups.
Ethiopia's government has acknowledged it had more work to
do to develop its democracy but also says any journalists it has
detained committed crimes.
In a speech at the African Union, Obama also said Central
African Republic leaders needed to commit to inclusive elections
and a peaceful transition of power. Elections in October will
mark a return to democratic rule after the Seleka rebels toppled
President Francois Bozize in March 2013, sparking a conflict.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund
Blair; Editing by Larry King)