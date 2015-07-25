U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) take part in a roundtable with young businesspeople at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the United Nations compound in Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NAIROBI U.S. President Barack Obama, commenting on gay rights in Kenya, said on Saturday his message across Africa was that the state should not discriminate against people based on sexual orientation.

Obama told a joint news conference with Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta that treating people differently eroded freedom and then "bad things happen". Kenyatta said Kenya and America shared many values but not on all issues, saying gay rights was not an issue for his people.

Kenya, like many African states, outlaws homosexuality. Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto said in May that there was "no room" for gays in Kenya. Obama has hailed a July U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow same-sex marriage.

