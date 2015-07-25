NAIROBI, July 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
commended Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday for his
commitment to rooting out corruption in the east African state,
saying graft was a key reason why the economy was not growing
even faster.
"This may be the biggest impediment to Kenya growing
faster," Obama told a joint news conference with his Kenyan
counterpart, while praising Kenyatta for making the issue a top
priority of his administration.
Obama also said the presidential vote held last week in the
central African state of Burundi in the face of criticism by
many African and Western states was not "credible."
(Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Catherine Evans)