By Jeff Mason and Edith Honan
NAIROBI, July 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
told Kenyans on Sunday on his first presidential trip to his
father's homeland there was "no limit to what you can achieve"
but said they had to deepen democracy, tackle corruption and end
exclusion based on gender or ethnicity.
After political talks on Saturday with President Uhuru
Kenyatta on security and business, his speech to a packed sports
hall in Nairobi struck a personal note, talking of his own
experience and Kenya's in the five decades since independence.
Kenya was the first leg of a trip to Africa. Later on
Sunday, he arrived in neighbouring Ethiopia, one of the
continent's fastest-growing economies and headquarters for the
54-nation African Union.
"I'm here as president of a country that sees Kenya as an
important partner. I'm here as a friend who wants Kenya to
succeed," he said in the Nairobi arena, after being introduced
by his sister Auma Obama to a crowd of 4,500 people.
To a mixture of applause and laughter, he described being
picked up at the airport on his first visit to Kenya in the
1980s by his sister in an old VW Beetle that often broke down.
This time, he arrived on Air Force One and travelled in the
president's armoured car nicknamed "the Beast."
"When it comes to the people of Kenya, particularly the
youth, I believe there is no limit to what you can achieve," he
said, but he told Kenyans that building their nation and the
economy required personal effort and responsibility.
On corruption, an issue often blamed for holding back
investment, Obama said money spent on bribes would be better
paid to someone "doing an honest day's work".
Referring to ethnic fighting in which 1,200 people died
after a disputed 2007 election, he told Kenyans that politics
based on ethnicity was "doomed to tear a country apart."
He also warned Kenya would "not succeed if it treats women
and girls as second-class citizens."
"INSPIRING"
Obama spoke of Kenya's challenge in dealing with attacks by
the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab, and promised the
United States would stand by Kenya as a "partner". On Saturday,
he offered extra counter-terrorism training and funds.
Kenya's tourist industry has been hammered by attacks by al
Shabaab, who raided a Nairobi shopping mall in 2013 and attacked
a university in the northeast in April. Hundreds were killed in
those and other attacks.
Obama, whose father is buried in western Kenya, wants to
boost business ties with Africa, one of the world's fastest
growing regions. "Kenya is on the move, Africa is on the move,"
he told the crowd at the sports hall.
"It was awesome," Bramwel Rotich, a 24-year-old student,
said after the speech. "It was really inspiring, especially for
us young people."
Following his speech, Obama met civil society groups who
tackled issues that ranged from animal poaching to women's
rights to Islamic radicalism. He also spoke to a local radio
station, at one point describing favourite tour sites in Kenya.
He then continued on to Ethiopia, a nation brought to its
knees by famine in the 1980s that now boasts some of the fastest
economic growth rates on the continent.
But rights groups say economic achievements have come at the
expense of political freedoms. The opposition failed to secure a
single seat in a parliamentary vote in May. The government says
opponents are free to speak their minds.
