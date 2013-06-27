DAKAR, June 27 President Barack Obama said on
Thursday he had not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping or
Russian President Vladimir Putin about the U.S. request to
extradite former American spy agency contractor Edward Snowden
because he "shouldn't have to".
Speaking at a press conference in Senegal, where Obama
started a three-country tour of Africa, the U.S. president said
normal legal channels should be sufficient to handle
Washington's request that Snowden, who left Hong Kong for
Russia, be returned.
"I have not called President Xi personally or President
Putin personally and the reason is...number one, I shouldn't
have to," Obama said.
"Number two, we've got a whole lot of business that we do
with China and Russia, and I'm not going to have one case of a
suspect who we're trying to extradite suddenly being elevated to
the point where I've got to start doing wheeling and dealing and
trading on a whole host of other issues," Obama said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Daniel
Flynn and David Lewis)