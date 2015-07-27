* Obama meets African leaders in Ethiopia, host of S.Sudan
talks
* Sanctions may be option if no breakthrough by Aug. 17
* Leaders also discuss a "regional intervention force"
(Adds details from U.S. officials)
By Jeff Mason
ADDIS ABABA, July 27 South Sudan's warring
factions may face further international pressure if they do not
reach a peace deal by Aug. 17, U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Monday, ahead of talks with east African leaders to study
penalties if the deadline is not met.
Options discussed by those leaders ranged from applying
sanctions to sending in a "regional intervention force," a U.S.
official told reporters after the meeting.
The South Sudanese government responded by saying additional
sanctions could harm the peace process.
Obama, in Ethiopia on a two-nation Africa tour, convened the
talks in Addis Ababa to discuss the conflict raging between
President Salva Kiir's government and rebels commanded by Riek
Machar.
The group of leaders from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan and
the African Union agreed on the urgency of the situation but did
not reach a consensus on what to do if the deadline comes and
goes as others have done, the U.S. official said.
"If we don't see a breakthrough by the 17th, then we have to
consider what other tools we have to apply greater pressure on
the parties," Obama told a news conference with Ethiopian Prime
Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who has hosted peace talks.
Ateny Wek Ateny, a spokesman for Kiir, told Reuters: "What
we need from the international community is support, so if more
measures come it will jeopardise the chances of the people of
South Sudan".
Rebel spokesman James Gatdet welcomed Obama's comments and
urged the government to tackle key obstacles, saying "peace is
possible".
The option of a regional force was not proposed by the
United States, according to Obama administration officials who
said such a force could be used to implement a peace deal if one
were reached.
The United States and the European Union have already
imposed sanctions on individual commanders from both sides. They
could increase those sanctions with or separately from partner
countries in the region.
Thousands have been killed and more than 2.2 million
displaced since fighting broke out in December 2013. Both sides
have been accused of human rights abuses and indiscriminate
killings, which have often been carried out along ethnic lines,
with Machar's Nuers pitted against Kiir's powerful Dinkas.
Hailemariam said Monday's meeting should send a "strong
signal". "The people are suffering on the ground and we cannot
let this go on," he said.
The regional grouping IGAD, which includes Ethiopia and has
been mediating, has threatened sanctions in the past, but more
recently said they would not help.
Western diplomats have pushed countries in the region to put
more pressure on the South Sudanese to make peace.
The United States, Britain and Norway were among the main
Western states that sponsored South Sudan when it seceded from
Sudan in 2011.
Those at the talks included Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sudanese Foreign
Minister Ibarahim Ghandour and the chair of the African Union
Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Writing by
Edmund Blair and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kevin Liffey and
Robin Pomeroy)