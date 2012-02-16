Asia tech shares join US tumble but full-blown rout not expected
* US tech stocks slumped Friday on reports on iPhone, valuations
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 Two U.S. F-16 fighter jets intercepted a small plane that infringed on restricted airspace around President Barack Obama's helicopter on Thursday in the vicinity of Los Angeles International Airport, a military spokesman said.
The F-16s, scrambled from March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, made contact with the pilot of the intruding aircraft, a Cessna 182, and diverted the small plane to nearby Long Beach Airport, the spokesman said.
"They made contact, and he (Cessna pilot) was compliant once the intercept was made and he was instructed to land at Long Beach Airport, which he did without incident," said Michael Kucharek of the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command. The incident occurred between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. local time, he said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)
* US tech stocks slumped Friday on reports on iPhone, valuations
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.