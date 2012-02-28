* Cites Romney's 2008 piece titled "Let Detroit Go Bankrupt"
* Obama presses auto issue on Michigan primary day
* Romney, with deep Michigan ties, seen vulnerable on autos
By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 President Barack Obama
attacked White House contender Mitt Romney on Tuesday over his
opposition to the 2009 bailout of the U.S. auto industry,
seizing on a vulnerability for the Republican candidate on a
crucial voting day.
Speaking to auto union workers in Washington on the same day
Romney faces a potentially pivotal primary vote in Michigan,
home to General Motors and Chrysler, Obama trumpeted his
rescue of the two major auto companies and accused Romney of
wanting to abandon American workers.
Though he did not mention the former Massachusetts governor
by name, Obama cited the title of a 2008 opinion piece Romney
wrote called "Let Detroit Go Bankrupt" in which the Republican
argued against a government-funded bailout.
"If we had turned our backs on you, if America had thrown in
the towel, GM and Chrysler would have gone under," Obama said,
adding that if the companies had been allowed to fail, factories
would have shut, affecting a whole chain of suppliers and
distributors.
"Once proud companies chopped up and sold off for scraps.
And all of you - the men and women who built these companies
with your own hands - would've been hung out to dry."
Romney's 2008 opinion piece is a potential albatross for him
in Michigan, where he was born and raised. Romney's father was a
popular governor there and before that ran an auto company.
Michigan, which along with Arizona holds a Republican
primary on Tuesday, is seen as an important test for Romney, who
is running neck-and-neck in the state with former Pennsylvania
Senator Rick Santorum.
Although Santorum also opposed the auto bailout, Romney may
be more vulnerable on the issue. Santorum has had some success
courting blue collar voters in the state, in contrast to Romney,
a wealthy former private equity executive.
Playing to an enthusiastic crowd at the United Auto Workers
convention, Obama emphasized populist themes that his campaign
hopes will resonate with middle-class workers in states likely
to become battlegrounds in the general election.
"Don't forget I got my start standing with working folks
who'd lost jobs and hope when nearby steel plants closed down,
because I didn't like the idea that they didn't have anybody to
fight for them," Obama said, reminding the workers of his
background as a community organizer.
Whether Romney or Santorum is the nominee, the Obama
campaign is increasingly confident of its support in Michigan,
in part because of the auto bailout issue.
But Obama's advisers hope that the message about fighting
for the working class will also play well in other Midwestern
states with large numbers of blue-collar workers such as Ohio
and Pennsylvania.