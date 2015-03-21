U.S. President Barack Obama (C) attends the game between Princeton and Green Bay for the 2015 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

COLLEGE PARK, Md. President Barack Obama, a hoops fanatic who relishes the annual March Madness college basketball tournaments, on Saturday cheered on the undefeated Princeton women's team that includes his niece Leslie Robinson as the school's fans chanted "four more years."

Obama, an avid basketball player, attended Princeton's 80-70 NCAA Tournament victory over the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay at the XFINITY Center arena in the Washington suburb of College Park, Maryland.

The president was joined by his daughter Malia, his brother-in-law Craig Robinson, a former Princeton basketball star, his mother-in-law Marian Robinson and U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan, a former Harvard basketball star. First lady Michelle Obama, who did not attend, also is a graduate of Princeton.

Obama, wearing a brown pullover sweater in a sea of fans wearing Princeton's orange garb, stood clapping and cheering from the third row of the stands as Princeton overcame a halftime deficit to advance in the tournament. His niece, a reserve on the Tigers team, never got in the game.

At one point, Obama waved at the Princeton student section, which included female fans with the letters "T-I-G-E-R-S" painted on their stomachs. The Princeton students responded with a chant of "four more years, four more years."

The U.S. Constitution prevents Obama from seeking a third four-year term in office.

Obama appeared on the ESPN sports network earlier in the week to offer his round-by-round predictions for both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments, dubbed March Madness.

(Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by David Gregorio)