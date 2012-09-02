* First time beer known to be brewed in executive mansion
* Brews served at St Patrick's Day, Super Bowl events
* Obama campaign heading to Colorado, craft brewery hot spot
By Lisa Lambert
Sept 1 Bowing to growing pressure from thirsty
and curious Americans in both parties, the White House on
Saturday released the recipes for President Barack Obama's
homemade beers, revealing the executive branch's penchant for
honey-flavored brews.
In a blog post entitled "Ale to the Chief," White House
Assistant Chef and Senior Policy Advisor for Healthy Food
Initiatives Sam Kass said that "with public excitement about
White House beer fermenting such a buzz, we decided we better
hop right to it."
"To be honest, we were surprised that the beer turned out so
well since none of us had brewed beer before," Kass wrote.
The key ingredient for the White House Honey Brown Ale and
the White House Honey Porter, though, may be tough to come by -
the honey is straight from the White House's first-ever beehive.
Kass wrote that the "honey gives the beer a rich aroma and a
nice finish but it doesn't sweeten it."
However, Brandon Skall, the chief executive of local brewery
DC Brau, said it would "pump up the alcohol and give it some
sweetness."
The ale would likely pair well with a spicy and savory dish
such as pork tenderloin or roast duck, said Skall, who added he
would like to make the beers in his District of Columbia
brewery. The porter would work well with a dessert or even
floated with ice cream, he added.
THE AUDACITY OF HOPS?
The recipes were released as Obama headed to campaign in
Colorado, a swing state that is embracing small, independent
beer producers. The birthplace of Coors beer currently has the
third highest number of craft breweries in the country, behind
only California and Washington, according to the web magazine
Atlantic Cities.
The commander-in-chief bought a home brewing kit last year
and, according to media reports, has served the beer at St.
Patrick's Day and Super Bowl celebrations. Obama is now part of
a growing movement - 28,835 people currently belong to the
American Homebrewers Association.
Although George Washington brewed beer at his Mount Vernon
home, there's "no evidence that any beer has been brewed in the
White House," Kass wrote.
Last month, Obama told a man in Iowa that his campaign bus
was stocked with White House beers, and even shared a sample.
Curiosity came to a head in the last few weeks as recipe
requests poured onto the White House's online petition site
known as "We the People."
Obama's opponent in the November election, Mitt Romney,
belongs to the Mormon faith, which shuns alcohol. But the
Republican Party could still tap voter interest - its vice
presidential candidate Paul Ryan hails from Wisconsin, a major
beer-making state, and he has professed affection for
micro-brews.
The White House website's link to the recipe is: