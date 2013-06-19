U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he arrives with his wife Michelle (R) at Tegel airport in Berlin June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN President Barack Obama will use a speech on Wednesday to revive proposals for a world without nuclear arms by targeting cuts in deployed nuclear weapons of up to a third below levels achieved in a 2010 treaty with Russia, a senior U.S. official said.

In Berlin, where John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan gave Cold War speeches denouncing the division of the city, he will try to move beyond the "New START" treaty that required the United States and Russia to cut stockpiles of deployed nuclear weapons to 1,550 each by 2018.

"The U.S. intent is to seek negotiated cuts with Russia so that we can continue to move beyond Cold War nuclear postures," said the U.S. official.

Obama's vision of a "world without nuclear weapons" set out in a speech in Prague in 2009, three months into his presidency, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize. But his mixed results so far have fuelled criticism that the prize may have been premature.

After early initiatives that led to the New START treaty plus measures to bolster the Non-Proliferation Treaty and a new effort to secure nuclear materials worldwide, the White House push has flagged in the face of political realities.

In a speech at 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Obama will target reductions in U.S. and Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Europe and say he will host a summit in 2016 on securing nuclear materials and preventing nuclear terrorism.

Obama hosted such a meeting in 2010, a second was held in Seoul in 2012 and he will attend a third in The Hague next year.

Two days ago Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin met at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland, where they signed a new agreement on securing nuclear material left over from the Cold War, replacing the 1992 Nunn-Lugar agreement that expired on Monday.

That was "the kind of constructive, cooperative relationship that moves us out of a Cold War mindset", Obama said afterwards.

RUSSIAN RESERVATIONS

But it was far from clear how Moscow would respond to the U.S. president's new initiative on nuclear weapons, given the Russian view that nuclear deterrents guarantee its security.

The chief of the Russian military's general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, signalled last month that Russia was reluctant to negotiate any new nuclear deal. Moscow worries that it lags the West on conventional arms and is concerned about NATO plans for a missile defence system in Europe, experts say.

Russian foreign policy expert Fyodor Lukyanov told Reuters that while Obama apparently wanted to "go to zero globally, in Russia this idea is absolutely unacceptable".

Daryl Kimball, head of the Arms Control Association, an advocacy group in Washington, called Obama's new proposals for reducing what it called an oversized U.S. nuclear arsenal "welcome and overdue".

"The one-third cuts outlined by the President are but 200-300 warheads fewer than the United States was prepared to agree to during the New START negotiations four years ago," said Kimball, adding that Obama and Putin should not wait for a follow-on treaty but proceed under the framework of New START.

His organisation believes that reducing both countries' nuclear stockpiles would boost the global consensus to address the nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran.

