WASHINGTON Feb 9 The Pentagon's $583 billion proposed budget for fiscal 2017 includes a 6-percent drop in procurement for fighter jets, missile defense equipment and helicopters, while boosting research and development spending by 4 percent.

Following is a list of funding levels proposed for major weapons systems:

- Just over $10 billion for 63 F-35 fighters built by Lockheed Martin Corp, including 43 conventional takeoff jets for the Air Force, 16 short-take jets for the U.S. Marine Corps and 4 U.S. Navy jets that can take off and land on aircraft carriers.

- $5.2 billion for two Virginia-class submarines and $3.2 billion for two DDG-51 destroyers, with the ships to be built by both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and General Dynamics Corp.

- $3.1 billion for 15 Boeing Co KC-46A refueling planes, and $2.2 billion for 11 Boeing P-8A maritime surveillance planes

- $89 million to kick off a long-awaited modified drone program for the Navy, with the focus shifted to a plane that can be used for refueling and surveillance, instead of providing major strike capability for aircraft carriers.

- $1.8 billion for work on a new nuclear-armed submarine to replace the current Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines, up from $1.4 billion in fiscal 2016, benefitting both General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls

- $1.6 billion to fund LHA-8, an amphibious assault ship to be built by Huntington Ingalls

- $1.8 billion in funding for five rocket launches for the Air Force, up from $1.5 billion a year earlier. The funding will continue a block buy contract signed with United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed and Boeing, with three of the five launches to be open to competition by privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

- $1.1 billion for 52 Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters for the U.S. Army, down from $1.4 billion for 64 in fiscal 2016, and $682 million for 22 Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters, down from $1.1 billion for 39 helicopters in fiscal 2016

- $976.1 million for 36 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed, down from $1.77 billion for 107 Black Hawks in fiscal 2016. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)