BRIEF-Japan's top government spokesman: want to closely watch Western Digital's move to stop Toshiba chip sale process
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said:
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday it expects to spend $56.3 billion to buy 404 F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp over the next five years.
The funding includes engines that will be built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
TOKYO, May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Monday net profit fell 2.6 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by weak lending income.