By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Defense Department on
Tuesday proposed spending $56.3 billion to buy 404 Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets over the next five years,
with fewer-than-expected orders slowing the anticipated
production ramp for the new jets.
Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord, briefing reporters on the
overall $583 billion budget, said the number of F-35 purchases
was less than planned last year but gave no details on the
number of jets to be deferred over the five-year period.
"We are trying to get it back up to where we wanted to be
across the (future years defense plan), but ... it's unclear
we'll be able to get this program back to the ramps that we had
hoped for previously," McCord said.
Reuters reported on Friday that the Pentagon would buy 24
fewer F-35s through fiscal 2021, about 5 percent to 7 percent
fewer than planned last year.
McCord said the Pentagon had to trim $4 billion from the
F-35 program and other aircraft programs in fiscal 2017 and cut
billions of dollars from other procurement accounts to bring the
budget in line with a congressional budget agreement.
At $391 billion, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the
Pentagon's largest weapons program and an easy target.
In the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, the Pentagon plans to
buy 43 conventional takeoff F-35s for the Air Force, 16 F-35Bs
that can land like a helicopter for the Marine Corps, and four
F-35C jets, which can land on an aircraft carrier, for the Navy.
The funding includes engines that will be built for the
advanced warplanes by the Pratt & Whitney unit of United
Technologies Corp.
The Air Force had to defer purchases of 45 F-35s over the
five-year period, according to Air Force officials, while the
Navy and Marine Corps added 21 jets.
McCord said the change was not expected to significantly
increase the cost of each jet since international orders would
help offset the drop in U.S. purchases.
The Pentagon still plans to buy a total of 2,457 F-35 jets.
The Navy also announced plans to spend $2.2 billion for 16
Boeing Co F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, including two funded
as part of the fiscal 2017 war budget, and 14 in the fiscal 2018
base budget.
It said it needs the extra Boeing jets given delays in the
F-35 program, and longer-than-expected maintenance times for
older model F/A-18s.
