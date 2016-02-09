WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday his budget proposal aims to bolster Americans'
safety with a significant investment in cyber security with an
eye toward overhauling how the federal government manages and
responds to online threats.
Obama, speaking to reporters after meeting with national
security advisers, said the United States must increase its
spending to upgrade outdated government technology systems that
are far behind the private sector.
Obama, in his budget released earlier on Tuesday, proposed
an increase in U.S. cyber security funding.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)