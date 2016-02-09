Talanx CEO: More likely to revise 2017 profit target up than down
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday proposed an expansion of the earned income tax credit (EITC), which helps low-income taxpayers, to give a bigger boost to childless workers.
In his budget blueprint for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, Obama proposed doubling the tax credit for workers who are not raising children, as well as noncustodial parents. He also urged expanding eligibility to single workers between the ages of 21 and 24 to help draw them into the workforce.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
* SAYS DENIES ECB FINALIZED INSPECTION IN THE BANK IN RECENT WEEKS