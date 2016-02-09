WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday proposed an expansion of the earned income tax credit (EITC), which helps low-income taxpayers, to give a bigger boost to childless workers.

In his budget blueprint for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, Obama proposed doubling the tax credit for workers who are not raising children, as well as noncustodial parents. He also urged expanding eligibility to single workers between the ages of 21 and 24 to help draw them into the workforce.

