* 30-minute documentary airs Sunday
* Movie seeks to help kids speak out
* Aimed at youths ages 8 to 13
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Barack
Obama appears in an upcoming Cartoon Network documentary aimed
at encouraging bullied children and others to speak up, and says
that as the father of two young girls he is deeply concerned
about the issue.
In an introduction to the 30-minute film, the president
appeals to students, parents and teachers to take a stand on
bullying.
"It's wrong, it's disruptive and we can all prevent it,"
said Obama, who hosted the first White House conference on
bullying last year.
He said that he was speaking not only as the president but
as a father. "We've all got more work to do. Everyone has to
take action against bullying."
Bullying has been on the rise nationwide, according to
government statistics. A 2009 U.S. Department of Education study
found more than a quarter of students ages 12 to 18 said they
had been a victim - often with others around.
The documentary, set to air nationally on Sunday, mixes
stories from children who have been bullied with tips from those
who have gotten past it. It includes interviews with
celebrities, athletes and survivors who urge bullying victims,
children who witness bullying, parents and teachers to speak
out.
Stuart Snyder, Cartoon Network president and chief operating
officer, said the film is aimed at elementary and middle school
students ages 8 to 13.
"Speaking up is the best way to bring an end to bullying,"
he told a crowd of about 400 students at a special screening of
the movie at a middle school in Washington on Wednesday.
Aaron Cheese, a 15-year-old who is featured in the movie and
spoke at the event, said he and those who had tormented him
eventually matured but that he wished he had acted sooner. "Just
talking to someone will help," he urged the other students.
The broadcast comes ahead of the release of a longer
documentary on the issue called "Bully." That movie has already
generated controversy because of the Motion Picture Association
of America's decision to give it a restrictive "R" rating
despite objections from the filmmaker and others.
An "R" rating means those younger than 17 cannot be admitted
to a film unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. That
restriction will keep children who are the film's target
audience from seeing it, critics of the rating say.
The Cartoon Network film features tennis star Venus
Williams, former National Basketball Association star Chris
Webber, several NASCAR race car drivers, and the hosts of the
network's popular "Dude, What Would Happen" show.
It also features 14-year-old Alye Pollack, who fought back
against bullying by filming a three-minute silent video and
posting it on YouTube. Called "Words DO Hurt," she made it after
she was bullied by a boy for two years. He saw it and
apologized. Later, he even came to her defense when another
child teased her.
"That was amazing. Now I'm kind of friends with him," she
said of the apology.
The documentary airs Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and
again at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the Cartoon Network, which is
owned by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc, a unit of Time Warner
Inc.