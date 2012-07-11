WASHINGTON, July 11 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday ordered a series of modest steps aimed at helping
small businesses, his latest election-year effort to counter
Republican attacks on his economic record and show voters he is
trying to tackle high unemployment.
The initiatives call for accelerating federal payments to
government contractors, streamlining paperwork, and making it
easier for small firms to get access to loans and tax credits,
the White House said.
This follows Obama's call for a one-year extension of
Bush-era tax cuts for families earning less than $250,000, part
of a re-election strategy to cast himself as a champion of the
middle class and the Republicans as the party that favors the
rich.
But Republicans - who argue that tax cuts should be
maintained for everyone, including high earners - say letting
taxes rise for wealthier Americans will punish many small
businesses and discourage them from creating jobs.
Obama was due to discuss his proposed incentives for
small-business growth and hiring as part of a broader meeting
with Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on
Wednesday, the White House said.
Republicans have accused Obama of trying to divert attention
from his economic stewardship - considered the top issue on
which his re-election hinges - after government data last week
showed another month of weak job growth.
The small initiatives on Wednesday reflected election-year
gridlock in Congress that has stalled much of Obama's
legislative agenda.
"The White House has so little to offer small businesses
they've resorted to recycling, reusing, and repackaging," said
Brendan Buck, spokesman for Republican House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner. "This is no solace for small businesses
facing a huge tax increase next year under the President's
plan."
The measures are as follows:
* Obama is directing government agencies to pay their bills
on an accelerated timeline to all prime contractors for the next
year - within 15 days as opposed to 30 days.
* He is calling on Congress to let small businesses write
off up to $250,000 in capital investments in 2013.
* The Small Business Administration is revamping its Small
Loan Advantage program to raise the maximum loan amount from
$250,000 to $350,000 and streamline the loan process.
* SBA is launching "QuickApp," a streamlined application
process for surety bonds.
* The SBA's Disaster Loan Program is streamlining its online
application process to give families and businesses easier
access to rebuilding funds.
* The administration is working on regulatory reforms to the
New Markets Tax Credit to make it easier to attract private
sector funds for startups and small businesses in lowerincome
communities.