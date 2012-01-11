WASHINGTON President Barack Obama, under election-year pressure to reduce high unemployment, will unveil tax proposals aimed at encouraging U.S. firms to keep jobs at home instead of outsourcing them overseas, the White House said on Wednesday.

Highlighting what the White House has touted as a growing trend but which some economists say has yet to gather much steam, Obama will focus on businesses that have chosen to "insource" jobs and "invest in America" and urge others to follow their lead.

"In the coming weeks, the president will put forward new tax proposals to reward companies that choose to invest or bring back jobs to the United States, and to eliminate tax advantages for companies moving jobs overseas," the White House said.

The White House declined to provide specifics on the new proposals but repeated its call for Congress to enact ideas already put forth, including making a research and development tax credit permanent, allowing businesses to write off new equipment and providing a hiring credit for adding new workers.

Any new tax initiatives would likely require approval by Congress, where the Democratic president faces continued stiff resistance on tax policy from his Republican foes.

Obama was hosting a White House forum with executives on Wednesday on "Insourcing American Jobs," a message that could resonate with middle-class voters and union workers whose support he will need to win re-election in November.

His push for corporate America to return more jobs to U.S. soil after years of off-shoring them to lower-wage countries like China and India ties in with the increasingly populist theme of his re-election campaign.

The timing of Obama's new effort, a day after Mitt Romney won New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary, could also be seen as a veiled swipe at the Republican frontrunner vying to face him in the general election.

Before seeking public office, Romney headed an investment firm that took over distressed companies and sometimes outsourced production to China and other emerging-market countries. The former Massachusetts governor insists his business experience will help him revive the U.S. economy.

At the White House, Obama pressed U.S. companies to invest and hire more in the United States instead of moving jobs and operations overseas.

"That's how we'll rebuild an economy where hard work pays off and responsibility is rewarded - and a nation where those values live on," Obama said, according to an excerpt from his prepared remarks.

CARROT-AND-STICK APPROACH?

Several lobbyists and aides on Capitol Hill said Obama would likely revive many of his earlier international tax proposals.

"I'd envision some type of carrot-and-stick approach that offers tax incentives to firms that keep jobs here while penalizing firms that outsource," said Greg Valliere, an analyst at the Potomac Research Group.

For several years, Obama has proposed closing what he calls tax loopholes used by multinational firms, including those restricting the use of foreign tax credits, and preventing companies from deferring taxes on income earned abroad.

The administration had been drafting revisions to just the corporate side of the tax code but largely abandoned the effort over the past year after complaints that the tax code needs a massive overhaul and that many businesses file as individuals.

Executives from more than a dozen firms attended the meeting, including padlock maker Master Lock, furniture company Lincolnton Furniture, software application developer GalaxE Solutions and chemicals giant DuPont.

Those companies are credited so far with insourcing only modest numbers of jobs from overseas as the U.S. economy is still struggling to heal after the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

While rising costs in emerging markets have prompted some U.S. firms to rethink their outsourcing strategy, questions remain whether it will become enough of a trend to start reversing decades of shipping U.S. jobs overseas.

"You don't see a lot of evidence of it happening in a big way just yet," said Michael Mandel, chief economic strategist for the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington.

He said a key obstacle to broader adoption of insourcing was a lack of data comparing competitive advantages and disadvantages of operating in the United States versus foreign markets, and he urged Obama to order the Labor Department to conduct studies to fill the gap.

The issue resonates strongly in Midwest industrial states such as Ohio and Michigan that have been hard hit, not only by the 2007-2009 economic crisis, but also by years of shrinkage in the manufacturing jobs sector. Those states are battlegrounds that are vital to Obama's re-election hopes.

Republicans vying to challenge Obama in November have hammered him over his economic stewardship, contending that his regulatory policies, including new rules for Wall Street and the overhaul of the healthcare system, have discouraged investment and hampered job creation.

(Reporting By Kevin Drawbaugh and Kim Dixon; Editing by John O'Callaghan and Vicki Allen)