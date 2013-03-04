(Updates with background)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, March 4 White House economic adviser
Brian Deese is a leading candidate to become deputy director of
the Office of Management and Budget, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
Deese, now deputy director of the White House's National
Economic Council, would join Sylvia Mathews Burwell, currently
president of the Walmart Foundation, whom Obama tapped on Monday
to be director of OMB.
Deese is a young, popular member of the president's economic
team who was closely involved with the administration's bailout
of the auto industry.
Deese coordinates policy at the White House on taxes,
financial regulation, clean energy, and manufacturing.
If confirmed, Deese would help Burwell in executing the
president's budget goals of reducing the U.S. deficit while
investing in areas that would spur U.S. competitiveness such as
early childhood education and clean energy technology.
Prior to his time in the White House, Deese served as
economic policy director to then-Senator Hillary Clinton's 2008
presidential campaign.
He then became one of the rare Clinton staffers who landed
in Obama's orbit after her loss in the Democratic nominating
contest that year, serving as deputy economic policy director in
Obama's campaign.
Deese is known within the White House for being able to
explain complicated economic policy in layman's terms. He has
traveled with Obama on domestic trips as the president pressed
for economic policy initiatives.
In January, Deese said Obama would seek "targeted and smart"
investments in research and aim to use corporate tax reform to
"level the playing field" for renewable forms of energy.
OMB and its leaders are likely to play a key role in the
budget fight with Congress over spending cuts and tax breaks.
Obama and congressional leaders failed to reach a deal last week
to block or delay $85 billion in automatic spending cuts known
as "sequestration."
