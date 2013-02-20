WASHINGTON Feb 20 President Barack Obama
intends to nominate air quality expert Gina McCarthy to lead the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and nuclear physicist
Ernest Moniz to head the Department of Energy as early as this
week, according to a source familiar with the process.
McCarthy, currently the assistant administrator for the EPA
Office of Air and Radiation, was the leading candidate for the
job to replace EPA chief Lisa Jackson, who stepped down this
month.
Moniz, a former undersecretary of energy during the Clinton
administration, is director of the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology's Energy Initiative, a research group that gets
funding from industry heavyweights including BP, Chevron
, and Saudi Aramco for academic work on projects aimed at
reducing greenhouse gases.
He would replace Steven Chu, a Nobel Prize-winning
physicist, who is stepping down.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)