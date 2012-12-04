WASHINGTON Dec 4 Former Republican senator
Chuck Hagel is on President Barack Obama's short list for
possible nomination as his next defense secretary, a senior
administration official said on Tuesday.
Hagel, whose appointment would give Obama's reshuffled
cabinet a bipartisan cast, is believed to have met Obama this
week to discuss a possible post on his national security team.
But there was no indication that Obama had made a final decision
on the nominations he will put forth.
Obama is expected to name his next defense secretary to
replace Leon Panetta and his new secretary of state to replace
Hillary Clinton in the next two weeks, the administration source
said.