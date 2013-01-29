* Republican serving in a Democratic administration
* Successor may confront Boeing Dreamliner woes
* Obama under pressure to name women, minorities to cabinet
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 U.S. Transportation Secretary
Ray LaHood said on Tuesday he planned to resign, marking the
latest departure from President Barack Obama's Cabinet as the
administration tries to find the root cause of safety problems
with Boeing's Dreamliner plane.
The Republican and former Illinois congressman brought a
bipartisan element to the Democratic president's team, and his
legislative skills helped Obama win approval of a new highway
funding bill last year that had been stalled due to political
bickering.
"As Secretary of Transportation, he has fought to create
jobs and grow our economy by rebuilding our roads, bridges and
transit systems," Obama said in a statement.
"Years ago, we were drawn together by a shared belief that
those of us in public service owe an allegiance not to party or
faction, but to the people we were elected to represent. And Ray
has never wavered in that belief," Obama added.
Obama has nominated another Republican, former Senator Chuck
Hagel, to be defense secretary.
LaHood maintained strong ties to Republican leaders despite
serving in a Democratic administration and had a reputation as a
straight shooter and legislative tactician.
Still, the Republican party has swung hard to the right in
contrast to LaHood's more moderate stance.
In a statement to Transportation Department employees, he
said he would continue to serve as secretary until the Senate
has confirmed his successor.
His departure offers Obama another opportunity to bring
fresh blood and ideas into the administration as it begins its
final four years. After nominating Hagel and other white men to
four prominent administration posts, Obama is under pressure to
bring more women and minorities into his cabinet.
Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis has already left,
Environmental Protection Agency chief Lisa Jackson has announced
plans to go and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the highest-
profile woman in the Cabinet, is leaving imminently. The Senate
is expected to confirm Senator John Kerry to succeed Clinton
later on Tuesday.
The list of LaHood's possible successors includes former
Washington Governor Chris Gregoire, former Michigan Governor
Jennifer Granholm, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa,
former Federal Aviation Administration head Jane Garvey and
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Debbie Hersman.
Two major challenges facing the next secretary are
modernizing the U.S. air traffic control system and finding a
way to pay for the United States' huge infrastructure needs,
said Joshua Schank, president of the Eno Center for
Transportation, a non-partisan think tank.
A more immediate issue that could confront his successor are
problems with Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner that prompted
the government to ground the recently launched plane earlier
this month.
LaHood said last week the administration was working with
the largest U.S. exporter to return the plane to service "as
quickly as possible."
"But we must be confident that the problems are solved
before we can move forward," he said.
'STOP DRIVING'
LaHood also spent months in the national spotlight in 2009
and 2010 when Toyota recalled millions of vehicles for
unintended acceleration problems.
He sent the company's stock tumbling when he told a
congressional panel that his advice for Toyota owners was to
"stop driving" the recalled cars.
He backpedaled later that day, telling reporters his comment
was "obviously a misstatement" and he merely meant to say owners
should take their car to the dealer to have it checked out.
Ed Hamberger, president of the Association of American
Railroads, said LaHood brought "passion, energy and a deep
commitment to safety" to his work at the department.
In his statement, LaHood identified safety as an area where
the department had made progress in the last four years, citing
a new initiative to reduce distracted driving and "a rule to
combat pilot fatigue that was years in the making."
House of Representatives Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said
LaHood's campaign to stop people from texting or talking on the
phone while driving would help to save "countless lives."
Janet Kavinoky, executive director for transportation and
infrastructure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said LaHood
deserved praise for quickly implementing the highway funding
bill and for creating a new freight council to look at ways to
speed the shipment of goods.
LaHood also oversaw the dispersal of $48 billion in
transportation funding under the 2009 economic stimulus bill and
awarded $2.7 billion in grants for 130 transportation projects
across the country.
His political expertise was apparent in his work with state
governors, the leaders charged with spending most of the federal
government's highway, road and ports dollars.
"Ray LaHood's been a great partner," Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder said at on Tuesday at a media briefing.
In one project of importance to Washington-area commuters,
LaHood intervened with local authorities to overcome a funding
dispute that threatened to stop construction extending the local
Metrorail line to Dulles Airport in the Virginia suburbs.