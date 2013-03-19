By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
has asked Jeff Zients to stay on as acting budget director, the
White House said Monday, a move that takes him out of the
running to become U.S. trade chief.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Zients, who had been
the front-runner to take over as U.S. Trade Representative,
would remain in his current job, confirming a Reuters report.
A source familiar with the White House plan said Obama
decided he needed Zients to stay on the economic team at a time
when the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB, was playing a
critical role in dealing with across-the-board budget cuts,
known as the sequester.
"USTR is no longer an option," the source said.
Zients would stay in his current role until the confirmation
of Sylvia Mathews Burwell, whom Obama has nominated to lead OMB.
Carney said the president's request did mean the White House
was concerned that Burwell, a former official in the Clinton
administration and head of the Walmart Foundation, would have
trouble getting Senate approval.
"Confirmations take a certain amount of time, even when
they're smooth, and this is an enormously important agency,
especially at this time," Carney told reporters.
"(Zients) brings a unique set of talents and wisdom to this
job and the president appreciates his service and his
willingness to continue as acting director."
The move leaves the top job at USTR open for a while longer.
A nominee is not expected to be announced immediately.
White House adviser for international economics Michael
Froman was considered to be back among the mix of candidates to
take over as trade representative. Sources told Reuters earlier
this year that Froman preferred to remain in his current job,
which includes overseeing trade and energy policy as well as
serving as the president's "sherpa" in G8 and G20 meetings.
Other candidates include Demetrios Marantis, deputy U.S.
trade representative and former chief international trade
counsel for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus;
Commerce Undersecretary for International Affairs Francisco
Sanchez; and U.S. Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg.
Baucus and the Senate finance committee's top Republican,
Orrin Hatch, on Tuesday lavished praise on Marantis, who is
serving as acting U.S. Trade Representative after Ron Kirk
stepped down last week.
"You'd make a good U.S. trade representative yourself
because you're one of these people who has an open mind, who is
really trying to do the best job that he can," Hatch said during
a hearing with Marantis on the White House's trade agenda.
OTHER ROLES
The source said it was unclear how long Zients would stay in
the budget office after Burwell took over. The president hoped
he would remain in the administration and other options for him
would be considered, the source said.
Trade positions are among the remaining few posts that Obama
has not filled in his second-term Cabinet.
Chicago businesswoman Penny Pritzker is still considered the
front-runner to become secretary of commerce, according to one
source familiar with the matter.
Another source said Zients could be in the running for
Commerce or for an ambassadorship.
Zients is popular among White House staff and has served as
acting budget director for some time. Some critics expressed
concern that a lack of international trade experience would make
him unfit for the top job at USTR.
Asking him to keep his budget role could have been a
graceful way of saving face after that criticism.
Obama leaves for a trip to the Middle East on Tuesday,
suggesting any further Cabinet announcements were not expected
to come until next week at the earliest.