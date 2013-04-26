BRIEF-Rapier Gold says appointment of Alec Peck as company's CFO
* Rapier Gold provides corporate update and announces financing
WASHINGTON, April 26 President Barack Obama is close to choosing White House deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs Mike Froman to be the new U.S. trade representative, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
After a long vetting process, Chicago businesswoman and Obama fundraiser Penny Pritzker is still in line to be nominated as Commerce secretary, the sources said.
The two trade jobs are among the final positions Obama has to fill in his second term cabinet.
* Rapier Gold provides corporate update and announces financing
* Euro touches one-week high vs dollar, but falls (Updates to U.S. market open, adds quote, data, changes dateline, previous LONDON)