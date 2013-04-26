WASHINGTON, April 26 President Barack Obama is close to choosing White House deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs Mike Froman to be the new U.S. trade representative, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

After a long vetting process, Chicago businesswoman and Obama fundraiser Penny Pritzker is still in line to be nominated as Commerce secretary, the sources said.

The two trade jobs are among the final positions Obama has to fill in his second term cabinet.