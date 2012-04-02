* Obama to focus on tax fairness in Tuesday speech
* Buffett Rule core part of Obama's message
* Republican Romney hopes to nail down nomination
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, April 2 President Barack Obama,
seizing on Republican plans to slash spending that the White
House sees as a potent vote winner for Democrats in this year's
election, will use a speech on Tuesday to reinforce his message
that his opponents favor the rich.
In a week in which Republican Mitt Romney is expected to
extend his lead in the race for his party's nomination to
confront Obama in the Nov. 6 election, the president will also
speak at a conference on women in the economy, White House
officials said.
A new poll on Monday showed Obama opening a large lead over
Romney among women in key election swing states.
White House officials were not surprised by the poll's
findings after recent remarks about birth control by Republican
candidates on the campaign trail, which they said seemed like an
echo from the 1950s.
Romney has said he would end federal funding for the Planned
Parenthood women's health organization that provides abortion
services and Rick Santorum, his chief rival for the Republican
nomination, has called contraception morally wrong.
Obama, speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Mexican President Felipe
Calderon, said he would "cut folk some slack for now" by not
commentating on the Republicans until they had a nominee.
Romney hopes to all but wrap the race up this week by
winning election contests in Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington
D.C., pressuring Santorum to stand aside to unite the Republican
party in the goal of defeating Obama in November.
But senior White House officials said the president would
use a speech in Washington on Tuesday to press his priorities on
taxes, the future of federally provided Medicare healthcare, and
a defense of the middle class that Obama hopes will peel vital
blue collar voters away from Republicans.
They told reporters during a briefing on Monday that the
goal of fairness in the tax system captured by Obama's so-called
Buffett Rule would be a core part of the message, ahead of a tax
vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate later this month.
Named after billionaire Obama backer Warren Buffett, who
complained last year that he payed a lower tax rate than his
secretary, Obama says the Buffett Rule is a standard that should
guide Congress as it seeks to tackle the U.S. deficit and debt.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives last week
passed a budget proposal to aggressively shrink the U.S. deficit
that Democrats complain puts the burden unfairly on the poor and
middle class, while granting tax breaks for the rich.
The Republican plan caps discretionary spending on things
like education and infrastructure and cuts spending on welfare
programs for the poor including for food stamps and housing.
The blue print also proposes broad tax reform, including the
closure of loopholes to raise revenue, while advocating a
simplification in the tax code that would include lowering the
top rate of tax to 25 percent from 35 percent at present.
"Should we ask middle-class Americans to pay even more at a
time when their budgets are already stretched to the breaking
point? Or should we ask some of the wealthiest Americans to pay
their fair share?" Obama asked in his weekly address on Friday.