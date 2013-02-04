By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama will
meet with chief executives from 12 companies including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's Lloyd Blankfein and Yahoo Inc's
Marissa Mayer on Tuesday to discuss immigration and
deficit reduction.
"The president will continue his engagement with outside
leaders on a number of issues - including immigration reform and
how it fits into his broader economic agenda, and his efforts to
achieve balanced deficit reduction," a White House official told
Reuters on Monday.
Other chief executives include Arne Sorenson of Marriott
International Inc, Jeff Smisek of United Continental
Holdings Inc, and Klaus Kleinfeld of Alcoa Inc.
Obama's meeting is a sign he is seeking to gather support
from leading members of the U.S. business community for his top
domestic priorities in the early days of his second term.
Obama's principles for overhauling U.S. immigration laws
include giving businesses a reliable way of verifying that
employees are in the United States legally.
The visit includes a range of leaders from a variety of
sectors.
Others included Greg Brown from communications gear maker
Motorola Solutions Inc, Steve Case of investment firm
Revolution LLC, Joe Echevarria of Deloitte LLP, Muhtar Kent of
Coca-Cola Co, Paul Jacobs of Qualcomm Inc,
Monica Lozano of ImpreMedia, and Greg Page of Cargill Inc
.
The White House announced last week that it was shuttering a
jobs council Obama had set up to advise him on economic issues
after its charter expired. It said the president, who has had
rocky relations at times with the business community --
especially Wall Street executives -- would continue outreach to
top leaders in other ways.
The White House used backing from business leaders to press
Congress to avoid the "fiscal cliff" at the end of last year and
hopes to harness the same kind of support for its push to reform
U.S. immigration laws.